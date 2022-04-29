Connect with us

VIDEO SCREEN: The moment a man interrupted final prayers during the funeral service of former president Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium on April 29, 2022.

Just 2 minutes please! Man pleads during Kibaki funeral service before he’s whisked away

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – A man almost disrupted the funeral service of former President Mwai Kibaki on Friday, when he attempted to make remarks just after the final prayers.

“Allow me just two minutes to make a few remarks,” the man pleaded with Archbishop Anthony Muheria on a live microphone as he concluded the final prayers.

The Archbishop immediately embraced him, and moved him aside before he was whisked away by security officials.

“He is a son of our nation who is emotional at the loss of our president,” the archbishop announced, and pleaded with the security officials to “treat him well.”

This was the same man who caused a scene at Parliament buildings earlier this week when he demanded to be allowed to view Kibaki’s body as it lay in state for three days.

There was no immediate word from security agencies on the near breach of security at the event that followed strict protocol in military precision.

Kibaki’s funeral service was held at the stadium, accorded full military honours ahead of a burial in his Nyeri on Saturday.

