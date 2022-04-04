Junet summoned by DCI over Raila Chopper incident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4- Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has been summoned by DCI to appear on April 5, 2022, over the stoning of Raila Odinga’s chopper in Uasin Gishu County on Friday.

Junet confirmed the summon via his twitter account on Monday.

““Good morning Hon Junet Mohamed.My name is John Gachomo from DCI headquarters, I am kindly summoning you to our offices for an interview on Tuesday 5th April, 2022 in regards to the stoning of Hon Raila Odinga’s chopper in soy constituency Uasin Gishu County.” Kindly comply,” reads a message shared by Junet.

Already MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplangat have been questioned by the DCIfor their roles in the planning and execution of violence meted on the ODM leader.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has retained mobile phones belonging to the three lawmakers for forensic audit as the investigations proceed.

Police have since arrested seventeen people believed to have participated in the attack and are going on with investigations for leads to the masterminds of the attack

Odinga and his convoy came under attack while headed to Elgeyo Marakwet for the burial of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor when his convoy came under a hail of stones.