Judiciary, ODPP, EACC’s budget reviewed upwards in 2022-2023 financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Criminal Justice system led by Judiciary are some of the gainers in the 2022-2023 financial budget presented in Parliament by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on Thursday.

In Yatani’s Sh3.3 trillion-budget, the Judiciary was allocated Sh18.9 billion which is an extra Sh1 billion from the Sh17.9 billion it received in 2021-2022 financial year.

“Stronger institutions and effective policy implementation and management of resources improves service delivery, transparency and accountability to enhance the oversight and legislative role of Parliament and access to justice, I propose an allocation of Sh50.2 billion to Parliament and Sh18.9 billion to the Judiciary,” Yatani said.

In order to enhance the fight against corruption and accelerate smooth flow of service delivery, the Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Public Prosecutions were allocated Sh8.4 billion and Sh3.4 billion respectively.

“We shall continue to seek better public service delivery by building and sustaining strong, efficient and accountable institutions. In order to enhance good governance and scale up our fight against 77 corruption, I propose an allocation of Sh3.6 billion for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;Sh3.4 billion for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; Sh8.4 billion for the Criminal Investigations Services; and Sh6.4 billion for the Office of the Auditor General,” said Yatani.

This year’s figures are slightly above the ones set aside for these institutions in 2021 where CS Yatani had allocated Sh3.3 billion for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Sh3.2 billion for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Sh7.6 billion for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Sh5.9 billion for the Office of the Auditor General.

The government’s move not to review downwards the anti-corruption kitty seemingly demonstrate confidence in the ongoing efforts in the fight against graft.