Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Judiciary was allocated Sh18.9 billion which is an extra Sh1 billion from the Sh17.9 billion it received in 2021-2022 financial year. /FILE

Kenya

Judiciary, ODPP, EACC’s budget reviewed upwards in 2022-2023 financial year

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Criminal Justice system led by Judiciary are some of the gainers in the 2022-2023 financial budget presented in Parliament by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani on Thursday.

In Yatani’s Sh3.3 trillion-budget, the Judiciary was allocated Sh18.9 billion which is an extra Sh1 billion from the Sh17.9 billion it received in 2021-2022 financial year.

“Stronger institutions and effective policy implementation and management of resources improves service delivery, transparency and accountability to enhance the oversight and legislative role of Parliament and access to justice, I propose an allocation of Sh50.2 billion to Parliament and Sh18.9 billion to the Judiciary,” Yatani said.  

In order to enhance the fight against corruption and accelerate smooth flow of service delivery, the Office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Office of the Public Prosecutions were allocated Sh8.4 billion and Sh3.4 billion respectively.

“We shall continue to seek better public service delivery by building and sustaining strong, efficient and accountable institutions. In order to enhance good governance and scale up our fight against 77 corruption, I propose an allocation of Sh3.6 billion for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;Sh3.4 billion for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions; Sh8.4 billion for the Criminal Investigations Services; and Sh6.4 billion for the Office of the Auditor General,” said Yatani.

This year’s figures are slightly above the ones set aside for these institutions in 2021 where CS Yatani had allocated Sh3.3 billion for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Sh3.2 billion for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Sh7.6 billion for the Directorate of  Criminal Investigations and Sh5.9 billion for the Office of the Auditor General.

 The government’s move not to review downwards the anti-corruption kitty seemingly demonstrate confidence in the ongoing efforts in the fight against graft.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

High Court in Nakuru allows men to have custody of children below 9 years

NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 7 – The High Court in Nakuru has issued a landmark ruling allowing men to have custody of children below nine...

8 mins ago

August Elections

PICTURE STORY: Raila moves to quell disquiet in Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has moved to quell the murmuring among the constituent parties of the...

57 mins ago

World

Counties allocated Sh370bn as equitable share in new financial year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- County governments will receive a whooping Sh370 billion as an equitable share in the financial year 2022/2023. Treasury Cabinet Secretary...

1 hour ago

BUDGET

Treasury proposes mandatory insurance on passenger-carrying motorcycles, three-wheelers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – National Treasury is now proposing a mandatory third-party insurance to cover and protect passengers in the event an accident...

1 hour ago

JUDICIARY FUNDING

Govt to operationalize Judiciary Fund on July 1, IFMIS aligned to changes

Speaking while rendering the 2022/23 budget statement on Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said all is set for the operationalization of the Fund...

2 hours ago

EDUCATION

YATANI: Sh544.4 billion allocated to the education sector

Nairobi, Kenya, April 7 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has allocated Sh544.4 billion to the education sector. While delivering the budget statement for...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila among dignitaries in Parliament for the Budget reading

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga was among dignitaries in Parliament for the unveiling of the Sh3.3 trillion...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Speaker, 22 MCAs decamp to Ruto’s UDA

The team was officially welcomed by Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

3 hours ago