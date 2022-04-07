Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kioni said the party is currently encouraging aspirants to embrace consensus so as to avoid nominations drama /FILE

Kenya

Jubilee yet to issue nomination certificates, encourages consensus

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Jubilee Party now says it has not issued any nomination certificate to any aspirant and that it will do so once the primaries slated for April 11 to 22 are conducted. 

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday, the Party’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said the party is currently encouraging aspirants to embrace consensus so as to avoid nominations drama 

“We want to be able to do a thorough nomination exercise devoid of what we went through in 2017 so it is upon us to do it better. In the past we did not value the issue of negotiated democracy, but it has come to pass that one of the best ways to deal with our country’s diversity is encourage the issue of negotiated democracy,” he stated.   

He however stated that the Party will issue direct tickets to aspirants who will be seeking to vie for various seats unopposed at a later date.

“The other week we will issue certificates of any consensus building that we would have done and perhaps end up with areas that we may need to do any form of voting. We want to inform you that the process is ongoing, and we are on schedule,” Kioni said.

Kioni hinted that people who have not been active as party members and are now seeking tickets to run for various seats may not have that chance as the party focused on rebuilding itself after some members decamped to other parties.

On April 2, the ruling party announced that it will conduct its party nomination between April 11 and April 22 in line with the timelines stipulated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The party is set to release a schedule for a staggered nomination exercise within the slated dates through by way of universal suffrage and indirect nomination through direct issuance of tickets to preferred candidates upon reaching consensus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We are within the schedule, and we are happy we have been able to fulfill the timelines by the registrar of political parties. A lot of people have showed interest to use Jubilee party in the August 9 polls,” Kioni said

 “We want to do an organized thing, there is no hurry. We are not in a panic mode to start issuance of ticket all over.”

Jubilee Party mentioned that it will be open to zoning within the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance so as to ensure the coalition party wins majority of the seats.

In the event of indirect nomination, Kioni emphasized that the party will not issue tickets based on popularity of a candidate, but they will open to use other parameters.

“It’s not just being a popular that gives you a ticket, its only based on which party you want to identify yourself with,” he said.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutua spills the beans on Uhuru-mediated deal that denied UDA Machakos seat

Speaking during a breakfast television show on Thursday, Governor Mutua said President Kenyatta promised Mutua Katuku a job at his Harambee House office and...

19 mins ago

Kenya

DPP Haji denies favoritism claims in recent recruitment  

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7- The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied claims of favorism during the recent recruitment exercise. His sentiments come...

24 mins ago

Kenya

Unregistered sim card users face switch-off by April 15 – Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya has warned that mobile phone subscribers who fail to register their details with...

33 mins ago

Kenya

Cracks emerge in Azimio-One Kenya coalition as Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap weighs options

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua says the Maendeleo Chap Chap party is weighing its options after they were not included...

46 mins ago

World

High fuel, food prices main concern for Kenyans as Treasury releases new budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7 – Kenyans have expressed low expectations ahead of the reading of the 2022/23 budget even as they decried rising food...

3 hours ago

World

BUDGET: Experts urge increased investments in agriculture to ease food crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7 -As all eyes are on Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani who is scheduled to issue the 2022/23 budget statement on...

3 hours ago

Kenya

I trust President Kenyatta, there has never been a better leader than him, Kalonzo says

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 6 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged the Mt Kenya region not to fall for negative publicity against...

18 hours ago

County News

Graft, regional conflicts and porous borders to blame for proliferation of illicit arms: experts

Security agencies named the M16 rifle, a lightweight, 5.56 mm, air-cooled, gas-operated, magazine-fed assault rifle, as one of the weapons that the criminal gangs in Laikipia...

18 hours ago