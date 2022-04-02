Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee wants Ruto held accountable for attack on Raila’s chopper

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate warning that if not shunned it will lead to political intolerance in the country during the campaign period in the run-up to the August 9 General Election.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 — Jubilee Party is now pushing for Deputy President William Ruto to be held accountable for an attack aimed at Orange Democratic Movement Raila Odinga during his tour in Uasin Gishu county.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate warning that if not shunned it will lead to political intolerance in the country during the campaign period in the run-up to the August 9 General Election.

“Let the leadership of UDA know we should ensure that the incident doesn’t take route in our campaigns. Let the Deputy President reign his followers,” Kioni stated.

Odinga and his convoy were headed for the burial of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu when his convoy came under attack.

“In the event that took place in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu, youths attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me,” Odinga said in a statement.

“On my way to the plane, they had pelted my vehicles with stones,” he explained in a statement.

Kega stated that rival camps in the 2022 duel should ensure political tolerance so as to avert a report of events witnessed in the 2007 /2008 post-election violence.

In the 2007-2008 post-election violence more than 1,300 died and over half a million people were displaced.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In Rift valley alone, a lot of Kenyans who had no fault lost their lives by standing on their political choice. Everyone has a right to associate with any political leader or party,” he said.

The Kieni legislator urged Ruto to tame his followers as the recent incident is a clear sign that political intolerance is slowly been entrenched among the electorate.

“The activities of yesterday bring back the memories where 1,300 people were killed. Relevant agencies should take action on this situation. Kindly allow each and everyone to choose whom they want to vote for. They have the final word in the polls,” Kanini stated.

“We are upholding the rule of the law and we are also asking our competitors to do the same. Elections are not won through throwing stones but by a method of a secret ballot,” he added.

Ruto has vowed to sanction disciplinary measures including disqualification from primaries of any aspirant found to have had a hand in planning an attack on Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga during his tour of Uasin Gishu.

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

“Any UDA aspirant was involved they will be disqualified from contesting,” his office said while referring to impending party primaries in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and outfit he leads and which endorsed him as its flagbearer in the August 9 presidential election.

Ruto had issued another statement on Friday following the incident affirming the right of every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country.

“We should listen, evaluate their policies and then decide whom to support. Political violence is retrogressive, divisive and tears down our democracy. We condemn and reject it without reservation,” Ruto said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on his side called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter, arrest and charge the culprits.

“We cannot condone violence anywhere. As a team that has suffered violence in Kenol, Kondele and Embakasi East to name a few, we understand too well the dangers of glorifying and condoning violence,” he said.

He further called on the citizens to share information that will assist the police to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee Party to conduct primaries between April 11 to 22

The ruling party is set to release a schedule for a staggered nomination exercise within the slated dates through by way of universal suffrage...

13 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chief Khadhi’s office says Ramadhan to commence on Sunday

The Chief Kadhi's Office made the statement amid indications that a section of adherents may begin observing Ramadhan on Saturday after Sheikh Jamaluddin Osman,...

45 mins ago

BBI

We will revive BBI, Supreme Court verdict was ‘friendly’ : Jubilee

Tellingly, Kioni stated that plans are underway to revive before the August polls through a parliamentary initiative and later by popular initiative after the...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Japan’s new envoy vows to promote ties during tour of duty in Nairobi

Ambassador Okinawa was among nine envoys who presented their credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM shelves primaries in Kilifi, Mombasa to give consensus a chance

In a statement issued on Saturday, the National Election Board stated they have rescheduled the nominations to pave way for consensus and consultation.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru joins Ruto, Raila in sending best wishes to Muslims ahead of Ramadhan

President Kenyatta reminded the Muslim faithful to remember the country in prayer especially as the nation heads to polls in August.

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to disqualify aspirants found culpable of instigating attack on Raila: Ruto

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

4 hours ago

BBI

Mudavadi dismisses critics faulting his call for BBI audit, says he had reservations

Mudavadi noted that he was among the first leaders to raise concerns over the initial BBI.

5 hours ago