Jubilee wants Ruto held accountable for attack on Raila’s chopper

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 2 — Jubilee Party is now pushing for Deputy President William Ruto to be held accountable for an attack aimed at Orange Democratic Movement Raila Odinga during his tour in Uasin Gishu county.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the Director of Elections Kanini Kega termed the incident as unfortunate warning that if not shunned it will lead to political intolerance in the country during the campaign period in the run-up to the August 9 General Election.

“Let the leadership of UDA know we should ensure that the incident doesn’t take route in our campaigns. Let the Deputy President reign his followers,” Kioni stated.

Odinga and his convoy were headed for the burial of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu when his convoy came under attack.

“In the event that took place in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu, youths attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me,” Odinga said in a statement.

“On my way to the plane, they had pelted my vehicles with stones,” he explained in a statement.

Kega stated that rival camps in the 2022 duel should ensure political tolerance so as to avert a report of events witnessed in the 2007 /2008 post-election violence.

In the 2007-2008 post-election violence more than 1,300 died and over half a million people were displaced.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“In Rift valley alone, a lot of Kenyans who had no fault lost their lives by standing on their political choice. Everyone has a right to associate with any political leader or party,” he said.

The Kieni legislator urged Ruto to tame his followers as the recent incident is a clear sign that political intolerance is slowly been entrenched among the electorate.

“The activities of yesterday bring back the memories where 1,300 people were killed. Relevant agencies should take action on this situation. Kindly allow each and everyone to choose whom they want to vote for. They have the final word in the polls,” Kanini stated.

“We are upholding the rule of the law and we are also asking our competitors to do the same. Elections are not won through throwing stones but by a method of a secret ballot,” he added.

Ruto has vowed to sanction disciplinary measures including disqualification from primaries of any aspirant found to have had a hand in planning an attack on Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga during his tour of Uasin Gishu.

Ruto gave the undertaking on Saturday even as he apologized over the unfortunate incident which he condemned as unacceptable.

“Any UDA aspirant was involved they will be disqualified from contesting,” his office said while referring to impending party primaries in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and outfit he leads and which endorsed him as its flagbearer in the August 9 presidential election.

Ruto had issued another statement on Friday following the incident affirming the right of every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country.

“We should listen, evaluate their policies and then decide whom to support. Political violence is retrogressive, divisive and tears down our democracy. We condemn and reject it without reservation,” Ruto said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on his side called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter, arrest and charge the culprits.

“We cannot condone violence anywhere. As a team that has suffered violence in Kenol, Kondele and Embakasi East to name a few, we understand too well the dangers of glorifying and condoning violence,” he said.

He further called on the citizens to share information that will assist the police to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.