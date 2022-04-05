Jubilee Party to Ruto: You are a serial complainer, hypocrite and not a Messiah

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 5 – The Jubilee Party has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his latest attack on government on fuel prices referring to him as a serial complainer, hypocrite and as a man posing as a Messiah.

The Party’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni stated that despite Ruto being second in command in government, he has resorted to continuous lamentations instead of offering practical solutions to Kenyans.

“Ruto is taking advantage of the plight of Kenyans to earn political mileage while posing as a Messiah. Ruto should make a choice, to be an ordinary citizen who holds no office or be the second in command, paid by the taxpayers to address challenges facing the country. Ruto, as the Deputy President, cannot pretend to pose the same questions as Wanjiku would,” Kioni said in a statement.

Ruto on Monday accused the government of sabotaging and mismanaging the country’s economy singling out the fuel crisis which he alleged that the government was to blame for the crisis.

Kioni challenged Ruto to resign from office and declare himself as the official opposition leader in the country and cease sabotaging the government.

“Ruto has two clear choices, occupy his dusty office at Harambee House and help the President dispense his mandate to the people of Kenya, as he constitutionally should, or resign from his position and lead the opposition atop his tax-funded top of the range Land Cruiser,” he said.

Ruto who severed ways with his boss President Kenyatta has been on an overdrive gear in recent days blaming the country’s woes to the Jubilee government administration.

In his attack, Ruto told off State officials pre-occupied with the defunct Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review bid and presidential succession politics instead of addressing pressing matters for the benefit of the public.

“This is why in the midst of this distressing crisis, the loudest messages from public officials including ministers are centered around BBI Reggae, Azimio jingle bells and whistles,” he said.

He spoke moments after the President assented into law the Supplementary Budget which allocated Sh34 billion to the Government fuel stabilization programme aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high-cost fuel prices occasioned by the worsening global energy crisis.