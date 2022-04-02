Connect with us

Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jubilee Party to conduct primaries between April 11 to 22

The ruling party is set to release a schedule for a staggered nomination exercise within the slated dates through by way of universal suffrage and indirect nomination through direct issuance of tickets to preferred candidates upon reaching consensus.
IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Jubilee Party has announced it will conduct its party nomination between April 11 and April 22 in line with the timelines stipulated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The ruling party is set to release a schedule for a staggered nomination exercise within the slated dates through by way of universal suffrage and indirect nomination through direct issuance of tickets to preferred candidates upon reaching consensus.

“We are within the schedule, and we are happy we have been able to fulfill the timelines by the registrar of political parties. A lot of people have showed interest to use Jubilee party in the August 9 polls,” the party’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni said.

The party however assured its supporters that no direct tickets have been issued to any political contender in any elective seat or place yet.

“We want to do an organized thing, there is no hurry. We are not in a panic mode to start issuance of ticket all over,” Kioni stated.

Jubilee Party mentioned that it will be open to zoning within the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance so as to ensure the coalition party wins majority of the seats.

In the event of indirect nomination, Kioni has emphasized the party will not issue tickets based on popularity of a candidate, but they will open to use other parameters.

“Its not just being a popular that gives you a ticket, its only based on which party you want to identify yourself with,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been working to ensure the party, which has suffered from a mass walk out of members led by Deputy President William Ruto and his backers, who have joined United Democratic Alliance (UDA), roars back to life especially in the Mt Kenya region.

