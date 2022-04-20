Jubilee issues certificates in Kirinyaga as Governors’ stalemate persist

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Jubilee Party has issued certificates to all aspirants in Kirinyaga County except for governor’s position.

The Party’s National Chairman Nelson Nzuia who presided over the event at Kerugo said they are issuing certificates and will fully support the candidates to clinch all seats.

Kirinyaga Jubilee Chairman Mureithi Kangara said they are Building the party in the Mt Kenya region and urged residents to desist from heckling.

He campaigned for the six-piece voting in Kirinyaga to ensure Jubilee wins all seats.

Kibicho said the main objective to get the best leadership in Kirinyaga from jubilee party.

Jubilee said the difference between two governor aspirants DG Peter Ndambir & Senator Charles Kibiru will soon be solved.

Kibiru said they will sit down with Ndambiri to solve they issue.

The leaders also use the platform to proposed Martha Karua for the position of deputy president.