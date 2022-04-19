Jubilee clears NYS scandal suspect and former PS Omollo for Embu Senatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Jubilee Party has cleared former Youth and Gender Principal Secretary Lilian Omollo to contest for the Embu Senatorial seat in the August elections.

Omollo who is facing corruption charges emanating from the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal was handed the Jubilee Party direct ticket on Tuesday following consensus.

The party’s Director of Election Kanini Kega handed Omollo the ticket in an event that was witnessed by the party’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni and the party’s National Elections Board Chairman Stephen Wandeto.

Omollo stepped down from her role as the Principal Secretary in Youth and Gender docket after being implicated in the multimillion shillings scandal.

“I have knowledge and ability and I know my people will benefit under my leadership,” Omolo said when she first declared her interest for the seat in February 2022.

She will face off with among other candidates Governor Martin Wambora who is serving his second and final term in office as Governor.

Others in the race include: Embu deputy governor David Kariuki who will be flying the United Democratic Alliance ticket, University of Embu lecturer Fridah Karani and others.