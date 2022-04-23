Jeriel Ndeda Obura from Mangu High School top student in 2021 KCSE exams

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Jeriel Ndeda Obura from Mangu High School is the top student in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations after getting a mean score of 87.167.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced on Saturday that Mukuha Timothy Kamau of Alliance High School came in second after scoring a mean score of 87.139.

Job Ngara from Mangu High School came in third after posting a mean score of 87.116.

In the results, Magoha noted that 11 subjects recorded a significant improvement in performance, compared to 19 subjects that recorded a significant improvement in performance in 2020.

“This shows a decline in performance in 2021. There was no significant change in performance in seven of the subjects offered during the 2021 KCSE examination,” he said.

A total of 1,138 candidates obtained an overall Grade A in the 2021 KCSE Examination compared to 893 (0.12%) candidates in 2020.

The number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of Grade C+ and above rose to 145,145 (17.49%) in the year 2021 KCSE Examination compared to 143,140 (19.03%) in 2020.

“The percentage of candidates with mean Grade of C+ and above has declined from 19.03 to 17.49,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Magoha noted that the number of candidates with a minimum Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Diploma courses qualification of grade C- and above in 2021 was 325,896 (39.27%).

“We therefore need to invest more in TVET institutions where the bulk of our 31 KCSE Examination grandaunts will study,” he said.