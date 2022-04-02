Japan’s new envoy vows to promote ties during tour of duty in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 — Newly appointed Japan Ambassador to Kenya Okaniwa Ken has pledged to promote and bolster relationship with Kenya for the benefit of both countries.

Ambassador Okinawa was among nine envoys who presented their credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

Japan’s mission in Kenya noted in a statement that for many years, the East Asian nation has provided aid to support Kenya’s development in education, health, agriculture, energy, forestry, infrastructure and other areas.

“Kenya is the largest recipient of Japan’s ODA in the sub-Saharan Africa region. In recent years, reflecting Kenya’s rapid economic growth, there is increasing focus on business cooperation,” Japan’s Embassy said.

The Japanese Embassy pointed out that currently there are 103 Japanese companies with physical presence in Kenya an increase from 35 in 2014.

It further stated that in August, Japan will co-organize TICAD (Tokyo International Conference on African Development) in Tunis which it said will play a key role in building cooperation between the two countries.

Kenya co-hosted TICAD 6 in Nairobi in 2016 for the first time in Africa.

“The ambassador hopes TICAD 8 will be an occasion to further strengthen the fruitful and wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries,” the Japanese Embassy said.

Ambassador Okiniwa arrived in Kenya on December 28, 2021.

Prior to his deployment in Kenya, he was the Ambassador/Deputy Permanent Representative of Japan to the International Organizations in Geneva.

“As a diplomat, he has extensive experience in development cooperation, public diplomacy, climate change and a wide range of multilateral issues,” the Embassy said.

The President received diplomatic papers from Ambassadors Michael Lotem (Israel), Yeo Sungjun (Republic of Korea), Okaniwa Ken (Japan) and Abderrazzak Laassel (Morocco) on Friday.

Others were Callista Jennie Mutharika (Malawi), Marie Charlotte (Philippines), Tareque Muhammad (Bangladesh), Gabriela Martinic (Argentine) and Christopher James Thornley (Canada).

Speaking at the ceremony, the President reiterated Kenya’s commitment to consolidating bilateral ties with the new envoys respective countries and wished them success as they begin their tour of duty in the country.

“We are ready to strengthen relations between our two nations for us to create opportunities for our citizens,” President Kenyatta told the Israel ambassador.