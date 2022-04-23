Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Jalang’o, Alai secure ODM tickets in Langata and Kileleshwa primaries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Radio presenter Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o and Blogger Robert Alai secured the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party tickets on Friday as the nomination exercise concluded.

Jalang’o will now fly the ODM ticket in the Langata parliamentary race after garnering 3,509 votes beating his closest competitor Oscar Omoke who got 1,612 votes.

Jalang’o will be seeking to unseat the incumbent MP Nixon Korir who will be vying on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Alai on the other hand will be ODM’s candidate in Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly race after he garnered 638 votes trouncing three of his competitors.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wanyonyi meets with Sakaja after Azimio ‘betrayal’

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – What is Tim Wanyonyi up to? That’s the big question that many are pondering on after his Nairobi gubernatorial...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Muthama to Azimio: Respect Kalonzo, his options are still open

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21-United Democratic Alliance Chairman Johnson Muthama has scoffed at President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political ally Raila Odinga for what he...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

PICTURES: Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio council

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga chaired the first Azimio One Kenya Alliance Thursday, to cool...

2 days ago

Kenya

Governor Mutua concerned about his ‘exclusion’ in Azimio structures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has poked holes into the recently unveiled Azimio La...

2 days ago

Kenya

ODM party appeals tribunal to release verdicts on 9 complaints Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party appeals tribunal is set to release the verdict on nine appeals on Wednesday...

4 days ago

County News

Stop rocking ODM from within, Oparanya warned

BUSIA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Residents of Nambale have threatened to ditch the Orange Democratic Movement party and Azimio La Umoja- One Kenya Alliance...

4 days ago

County News

Tell Siaya residents what you have done, Gumbo tells Orengo

SIAYA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Former Rarieda Member of Parliament, Nicholas Gumbo has challenged top ODM officials to stop spreading false propaganda that the...

4 days ago

County News

Drama, chaos mar the release of ODM nomination results in Migori

MIGORI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Drama and chaos marred the release of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominations results in Migori County as women representative...

4 days ago