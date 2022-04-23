Jalang’o, Alai secure ODM tickets in Langata and Kileleshwa primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Radio presenter Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o and Blogger Robert Alai secured the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party tickets on Friday as the nomination exercise concluded.

Jalang’o will now fly the ODM ticket in the Langata parliamentary race after garnering 3,509 votes beating his closest competitor Oscar Omoke who got 1,612 votes.

Jalang’o will be seeking to unseat the incumbent MP Nixon Korir who will be vying on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Alai on the other hand will be ODM’s candidate in Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly race after he garnered 638 votes trouncing three of his competitors.