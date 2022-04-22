Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Jaguar who took to social media to complain over the exercise described it as flawed as the constituents were denied a chance to choose their leader. /FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jaguar cries foul after losing UDA nomination ticket

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has protested over the issuance of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket to East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua.

Jaguar who took to social media to complain over the exercise described it as flawed as the constituents were denied a chance to choose their leader.

“The people of Starehe were denied their democratic right to go to the ballot again for the nominations and choose their leader. The party decided to carry out opinion polls to decide whom to award the nomination certificate and it has been done,” said Jaguar on his twitter account.

Nominations in Starehe and Kamukunji did not take place last week over violence.

National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Antony Mwaura stated that the party will instead use alternative methods either by consensus or opinion poll to arrive at candidates.

The incumbent Starehe MP has not decided his next political move having lost the UDA ticket but stated that he will be having discussions with the Starehe electorates to decide on the way forward.

In a video circulating on social media showing marked UDA nomination tickets, Jaguar stated that the outcome of the nomination was flawed from the onset.

“Could this be an outcome of certificates that started making rounds before nominations? Is democracy at stake here? I will be holding discussions with the people of Starehe and decide on the way forward. The voice of the people matters,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In January, the artist cum politician was officially welcomed to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) by Deputy President William Ruto at his offices in Karen.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wanyonyi to deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s contest after State house deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has agreed to step down in favor of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe in the...

12 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Simon Mbugua handed UDA’s nomination ticket for Starehe

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has been issued United Democratic Alliance (UDA) provisional ticket for the Starehe...

56 mins ago

Kenya

Cherargei to be charged for failure to appear in Hate Speech case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei is expected in court this morning to face charges of failing to appear in an...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Why nominations are a headache to any political party

The party primaries have certainly lived up to their billing as tipping points for the major political parties. All the major political parties are...

2 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC advertises 418,192 posts for temporary staff ahead of Aug Elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking to hire 418,192 temporary workers ahead of the August 9,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Anglican Church says it will be conducting Civic Education ahead of the elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21 – The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) says it will conduct a civic education program ahead of the August elections....

18 hours ago

August Elections

Ngatia downplays Igathe’s entry into Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Richard Ngatia has affirmed that he is still in the...

20 hours ago

Kenya

I am in Nairobi Governor’s race till the end, Wanyonyi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has affirmed that he is in the Nairobi gubernatorial race till the end despite...

21 hours ago