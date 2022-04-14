Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Milimani Law Courts, Nairobi /CFM

Kenya

Independent Candidates move to court to be allowed to form coalitions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Independent candidates have filed a petition in court seeking to form coalitions and the 1,000 Identity Card photocopies requirement declared illegal.

Through lawyer Dansan Omari, the Free Kenya Movement also want the High Court to allow them to form coalitions with other parties.  

They also want the Political Parties Act declared unconstitutional.

According to Omari, independent candidates should be given an opportunity to exerciser their constitutional rights.

He said that in 2013, parliament had four independent candidates while in 2017, there were more than 13 and the number is likely to increase in the August elections.

The lawyer further said that the existing political parties had already given tickets people who had pledged their loyalties and independent candidates should be given an opportunity to exercise their constitutional rights.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Confusion, delays mar start of UDA primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Confusion and delays marred the commencement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries on Thursday which is being conducted...

52 mins ago

Kenya

Sonko pays Sh100,000 fine for man jailed for shoplifting in supermarket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has paid a Sh100,00 fine for a man who was jailed for shoplifting in...

15 hours ago

August Elections

UDM faults Azimio-One Kenya coalition party of not being inclusive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader Ali Roba has faulted the stewards of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya...

16 hours ago

County News

George Mbeya dejected after Orengo given direct ticket in Siaya Governor’s race

SIAYA, Kenya, Apr 13 – An Orange democratic Movement party gubernatorial aspirant for Siaya on Wednesday received a rude shock when he turned up...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Voting material burnt in Embu ahead of UDA primaries

EMBU, Kenya, Apr 13 – Voting materials for some areas in Embu County have been burnt down ahead of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya and DRC Sign Bilateral Cooperation in the Agricultural Sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – In April 2021,  President Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo held bilateral...

18 hours ago

August Elections

UDA picks Hassan Omar as Mombasa gubernatorial candidate after consensus

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) line up for the August 9 general elections in the Mombasa gubernatorial and parliamentary race...

18 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper insists Sonko is free to run for Governor’s seat in Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 13 – Wiper Democratic Movement Party will consider former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s candidature for Mombasa gubernatorial race during the August...

18 hours ago