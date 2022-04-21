In Musalia you have a solid leader, Ruto tells Vihiga residents

Nairobi Kenya, April 21- Deputy President William Ruto has heaped praises on Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula for standing firm and refusing to bow to what he described as “intimidation and blackmail by the state.“

Speaking during a campaign rally in Vihiga County, Ruto said that despite threats, the two leaders stood their ground and chose to work with him.

Ruto said that the August 9 polls will mark a new dawn for the country by bringing to an end politics of deceit and holding to account all those in leadership positions.

“In Musalia Mudavadi you have a solid leader,” Ruto said.

Ruto said that most people have been looking down on Mudavadi for years over his political stand but will know that he is s a force to reckon with during the August 9 polls.

“My friend Musalia Mudavadi has demonstrated that he has the capacity to make sacrifices when sacrifices are needed of him and he continuously looks at the bigger picture,” Ruto stated.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader pointed out that Mudavadi’s sacrifice will pay off in the end.

He added that his unity with Mudavadi and Wetangula is informed by their commitment to making the country a better place for Kenyans.

“We are walking together not because of our selfish interest but because of the welfare of our country,” he added.

Ruto went further to say that the Kenya Kwanza alliance have a deliberate plan to create jobs for Kenyan youths whom he said continue to suffer from lack of employment opportunities.

He added that their first move once in power will be to set aside a kitty to go towards addressing the unemployment pandemic

He called on the youth to shun leaders who lie to them and vote in leaders that will address their issues.

During the campaign rally, Ruto steered away from the developments in Nairobi which has seen President Kenyatta take him on his over his political agenda.

On Wednesday, the Head of State said, Kenya needs leaders who are able to identify problems and offer solutions, not mere critics who have nothing to offer in an apparent to Ruto.

“The problem with this Kenya is that the so-called leaders are quick to pinpoint a problem but have no solution to those problems. So, when they read on the newspapers about fuel, maize, etc. they are the first ones to call press conferences to complain about the prices,” Kenyatta said.

“You are already in leadership and you are seeking a more powerful position then you should be in the frontline to solve current problems not complain and criticize all the time,” he said.