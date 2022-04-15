Connect with us

FILE | Kenya Power workers replacing a transformer that was vandalized at Kiawaihiga Village in Gatanga sub county/KNA/Bernard Munyao

County News

Ijara residents condemn power blackout as Iftar plans jeopardized

Residents complained most of their milk went sour due to lack of power. Only those using solar energy survived. 

Published

IJARA, Kenya, Apr 15 — Residents of Masalani town in Ijara sub County, Garissa County, have expressed frustrations over a prolonged power blackout on Thursday which struct at 5.00am bringing businesses stand still and putting Ramadhan plans in jeopardy. 

During the holy month of Ramadhan, the fridges are filled with Iftar especially fruit and drinks so that it’s used during the 6.30pm Iftar times. 

However some residents say if Kenya Power had a competitive businesses company they could not behave the way they were behaving.

One of the residents, Ahmed Muktar who sells fruit drinks in the town, complained that Kenya Power has of thousands of connections in Masalani town yet they have no single staff in Masalani town with some based 42 kms away at their Hola substation office in Tana River County.  

They appealed to the Managing Directors of Kenya Power and KENGEN to open offices in Masalani town in Ijara sub County to bring services closer to the residents. 

However, when contacted for comment Kenya Power officer in-charge Mr. Joseph Silas said that some electrical conductors have blown up at Boji area following a thunderstorm. 

He said his engineers were working round the clock to ensure services resumed late afternoon today and appealed to their customers to be bear with them as the problem was being addressed.

They appealed to Garissa County Senator and area MP Sophia Abdi Noor to compel Kenya Power and Kengen to open offices in Masalani town.

