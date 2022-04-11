Connect with us

Kenya

Igathe resurfaces in City politics, to vie for the Nairobi Governor’s seat

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Businessman- cum politician and corporate executive, Polycarp Igathe has resurfaced in city politics and will be vying for the Nairobi Governor’s seat on a Jubilee party ticket.

Igathe who is now the current Chief Commercial Officer of the Equity Group Holdings Limited , made his entry into politics in 2017, when he deputized former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

He however resigned on January 31 2018 saying he had failed to earn the trust of the Governor.

He had earlier served as the Vice President in charge of Sales and Marketing in Vivo Energy Africa.

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni on Monday told Capital FM News that Igathe had been cleared by the party ahead of the primaries.

“Igathe is in the Nairobi Governors race. He has paid his nomination fees and also done everything he is required to vie for the seat,” stated Kioni.

Kioni indicated that several Nairobi Governor aspirants had been cleared including the incumbent Ann Kananu, businesswoman Ann Kagure and businessman Richard Ngatia.

He however didn’t disclose that they will conduct nominations or the party will have a consensus on who to fly the party’s flag and face off with the Kenya Kwanza candidate Senator Johnson Sakaja.

The Orange Democratic party has fronted Westlands MP as their Nairobi candidate.

It’s still not clear whether the Azimio team will have a joint candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial contest.

