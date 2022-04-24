Igathe is hot air and a quitter, I am determined to make Nairobi better – Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has poured cold water on the candidature of his opponent Polycarp Igathe in the City Hall race branding him a square peg in a round hole.

The Nairobi Senator who believes he has what it takes to transform the city has asked the electorate to be wary of Igathe’s bid referring to him as “a quitter and a project of the deep state and State House”.

“I am confident the people of Nairobi will make the right choice and I do not take it for granted. Our work is to go and convince them as to why they need to choose us for the position of Governor of Nairobi,” he said adding that Igathe is not cut out for politics.

Sakaja who is seeking to take over the reigns in Nairobi County will be vying on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the August polls and will face off with Igathe who on Friday last week was unveiled as the Azimio Governor candidate.

“Our team has the energy the vision, the capacity, the resilience to transform Nairobi and we are asking the people of Nairobi to walk with us,” he said.

With 106 days to go before Kenyans head to the polls, Sakaja and Igathe have since hit the ground running promising to transform the City in the best ways they know how.

“We want a city of order, a city of dignity that people can live with dignity and dignified lives and we can do it,” Sakaja said.

Whereas Sakaja believes that Igathe is just off the boat, backers of latter hold a contrary opinion and assert that the business captain mogul is what the City has been missing.

In the lineup that was released by the Azimio team, Igathe will be deputized by Professor Philip Kaloki while Sakaja is yet to name his.

Soon after Igathe was unveiled, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who had been eyeing the Azimio ticket but was ultimately denied met with Sakaja raising speculation of possible alliance between the duo.

Wanyonyi’s aides have since denied of there being any talks for an alliance only revealing that the lawmaker will announce to the public of his next move.