IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati. /FILE

Kenya

IEBC to receive additional Sh8.8bn for election preparedness

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The Independent and Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to receive an additional allocation of Sh8.8 billion, to support its preparations for the forthcoming August 9 general elections.

The additional allocation to the poll agency is among Sh139.,752,936,287 exchequer funds availed after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday signed into law five parliamentary bills among them the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill (Supplementary Budget).

With the additional funds the commission will have narrowed the Sh14.6 billion deficit, required to attain the Sh40.9 billion budget.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati lamented that the Sh26.4 billion availed by the Treasury are insufficient to conduct the electoral process, explaining that elections are expensive due to the legislative framework governing them.

The newly availaed funds are for use in drought-related interventions; security operations; election preparedness; fuel stabilization; and settlement of pending bills among other pressing public needs

A sum of Sh34,446,813,295 from the Supplementary Budget has been allocated to the Government fuel stabilization programme aimed at cushioning Kenyans from high cost fuel prices occasioned by the worsening global energy crisis.

On security operations, an additional Sh950 million has been set aside for police recruitment to boost the number of the security enforcement officers in the country ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

