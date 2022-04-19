IEBC not entirely toothless after High Court ruling, Chebukati says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) says it is not entirely toothless following the High Court ruling that the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee has no jurisdiction to deal with election-related offences.

Speaking during the Anglican Bishops and Senior Clergy Conference, the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that IEBC has resolved to transmit such cases to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The High Court barred the IEBC from proceeding to hearing the vote-rigging cases against Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria.