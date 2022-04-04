Connect with us

Kenya

IEBC better prepared for August polls compared to 2017, Chebukati says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has assured that it has made adequate preparations ahead of the August elections.

Chebukati noted that the preparations which have been put in place are more in depth and solid compared to what was done in the 2017 General Election.

“What we have done now is possibly much better than what we did in 2017,” Chebukati told participants who had gathered during the launch of the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions (ODPP) Election guidelines.

Of note, Chebukati said is the intense training on election matters that the Commission staff has undergone in collaboration with the Judiciary in readiness to the polls.

“We almost have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with almost all institutions involved in elections and I think we are in a much better place in matters of preparation to the 9th of August,” he said.

Chebukati pointed out that the Commission is well prepared and equipped to deal with election offenders citing the robust collaboration they have with the ODPP.

“We shall not relent, we shall ensure that we deal firmly with individuals who breach the code of conduct and ensure that the law is followed,” he said.

In 2017, the Commission Code of Conduct Committee handled 71 cases and fined those who breached the election code of conduct between Sh50, 000 to Sh2 million.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji who spoke at the same event committed to ensure that “perpetrators of electoral offences are effectively prosecuted and punished”.

The election guidelines which were released are aimed at addressing the identified gaps and ensure consistency, accountability, transparency and integrity in the investigation and prosecution of electoral and related offences.

