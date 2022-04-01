Connect with us

Kalonzo described it as immoral for Ruto to attack the President, yet he is enjoying the trappings of power courtesy of their shared ticket. /COURTESY

August Elections

I will protect Uhuru just as I did Kibaki – Kalonzo

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya, Apr 1 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday declared to defend President Uhuru Kenyatta against attacks by his estranged Deputy William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade.

The Wiper Leader and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) Co-principal described it as immoral for Ruto to attack the President, yet he is enjoying the trappings of power courtesy of their shared ticket.

Kalonzo indicated that President Kenyatta has been dragged through mud over a period of to an extent of poisoning the youths of central Kenya and inciting them against him.

 The OKA Principal indicated that the massive investments including infrastructure that the president has put up in Central Kenya will make other regions envious, yet the beneficiaries don’t appreciate it.

The Wiper boss stated that he will traverse the country to sell the Azimio – One Kenya agenda and further remind Kenyans what president Uhuru has achieved against great obstacles set by his Deputy.

 Kalonzo made the remarks when he graced a leaders’ meeting of Jubilee delegates drawn from Six Wards of Gatanga, Muranga hosted by Peter Kagwanja, the Senatorial aspirant on a Jubilee ticket and Kimani Wa Mumbi MP aspirant Gatanga at blue post hotel in Thika.

 On matters BBI ruling, the Wiper Leader welcomed the decision by the supreme court saying the ruling paved way for a future review of the constitution.

 Kalonzo faulted the Kenya Kwanza team for unfounded celebrations adding that it was a win for both teams pointing to the protection of the president from being sued while in office and further giving direction on the future process.

