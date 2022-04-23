I want to study Medicine at Maseno University, Top 2021 KCSE exam student Jeriel says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) top student Jeriel Ndeda Obura says he wants to pursue medicine and become a doctor.

Obura who scored a mean score 87.167 wants to pursue his medicine studies at the Maseno University.

“I believe I will do well in the field of medicine and make a couple of discoveries,” Obura said.

He reveled that his passion for medicine started while in High School citing his love for biology.

“When I joined form one I just loved biology and the working of living things and I thought that a course in that direction would sort me well,” he said.

In school, he revealed he was always among the top ten of his class adding that the competition was stiff.

“I have always put efforts in my studies and I thought I would get a mean score of 84 points but still I am overjoyed,” he said.

Obura is among the 1,138 candidates obtained an overall Grade A in the 2021 KCSE Examination compared to 893 (0.12%) candidates in 2020.

826,807 candidates sat for the 2021 KCSE exams.

Of the 826,807 candidates who sat the 2021 KCSE Examination, 421,318 were male while 405,489 were female, representing 50.96% and 49.04% of the total candidature respectively.

Eighteen counties had more female than male candidates in the 2021 KCSE examination compared to 15 counties in 2020.