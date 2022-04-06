I trust President Kenyatta, there has never been a better leader than him, Kalonzo says

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 6 – Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has urged the Mt Kenya region not to fall for negative publicity against President Uhuru Kenyatta propelled by his deputy William Ruto.

Musyoka while addressing aspirants in his political outfit said the political rhetoric that President Kenyatta has failed the region in terms of development should be ignored.

He stated that he has managed to deliver on development programs in the region compared to his predecessors.

“I want to talk to the hearts of the people in Central Kenya. Look at what the head of state has done for you in terms of infrastructure. If twenty percent of this was done in lower Eastern, we will be adoring him. But now look they are insulting him,” he pointed out.

The Wiper Leader revealed that he can only trust President Kenyatta describing him as an open man out to save the nation.

Talks were rife that President Kenyatta played a key role in bringing Musyoka to the Azimio la Umoja political fold and working out the partnership between him and Odinga.

“You can’t have a better Leader than President Kenyatta. That’s why I trust him, because with him you have time to discuss,” Musyoka said.

He urged the Central Kenya where President Kenyatta is the self-declared Kingpin not to fall prey to the false promises by his deputy William Ruto.