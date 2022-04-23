Connect with us

He thanked him for being a peaceful person, visionary and always looking forward for stability of the nation./ COURTESY

Kenya

I remember Kibaki for the way he oversaw peaceful elections – Ongeri

Published

KISII, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri says he remembers the late former President Mwai Kabaki for holding peaceful elections.

While joining other leaders in eulogizing the former President, Ongeri described him as a great man of distinction, honour and courage who in his early days at Makere university saw it fit to come and serve the Republic of Kenya.

Speaking at His Rural Home in Kisii, Ongeri said he had a singular honour to serve with him in the Cabinet of the late President Daniel Moi where he was known for his decorum.

He thanked him for being a peaceful person, visionary and always looking forward for stability of the nation.

“Kibaki took a quick action during the 2007 election skirmishes and arranged for Serena talks where he appointed me, Martha Karua, Kilonzo senior and Moses Wetangula from the PNU side while ODM was represented by Musalia Mudavadi, James Orengo, Sally Kosgel and deputy president William Ruto, this period of time brought along a grand coalition which gave birth to the 2010 constitution,” said Ongeri.

Ongeri noted that Kibaki brought substantial changes in this country in the way things were done.

He remembered that Kibaki appointed him as the Minister of Education in 2008 during which period he introduced free secondary education.

“I also remember him as an instrumental person in ensuring the UNEP,UN habitats have their regional offices in Kenya, as his minister of Foreign affairs,I ensured diplomatic relations with the international Communities was peaceful,” stated Ongeri.

He noted, that as a country, the only  attribute to give Mwai Kibaki is to hold peaceful elections in August.

