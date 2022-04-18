I’m not a metal, public officers are not machines; Matiang’i says of his political preferences

Nairobi, Kenya April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has pledged to remain impartial in the execution of his mandate during the August 9 polls saying his political preferences will not influence how he conducts his role in securing the country.

Speaking to NTV on Sunday, Matiang’i said that his backing of Azimio-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga does not hinder him from executing his role adding that he understands clearly what is expected of him as an official in charge of the security docket.

“How does that inhibit my objective action? I was in this role in 2017, the kind of accusations the government faced, including from ODM, who are now in a relationship with Jubilee, none of those could be substantiated,” He paused.

The Interior CS pointed out that just like other Kenyans, those holding public office including Cabinet Secretaries have a right to exercise their democratic rights.

“I think we are just pretentious. People are not machines or pieces of wood or stones. People have feelings. We can’t say we are a country that respects freedoms and rights, then we say there is a certain segment of society that is not supposed to enjoy such freedoms,” he said.

“Everyone has the right to express themselves, provided you know if you hold a public office there are certain things expected of you. But public officers are human beings, they have human rights too,” he added.

He further dismissed concerns over his involvement in campaigns saying security officers in different parts of the world have a right to support whoever they want as long as it does not interfere with their work.

“Don’t security officers anywhere in the world, even in some of most advanced democracies, (appear at campaigns)? For example, the US soldiers, wherever they are, vote because they have preferences. Does the fact that I am the minister for Interior take away my feelings and preferences in the electoral process. What should be measured is what I feel and desire to happen and how I act,” Matiang’i added.

The Interior CS said that when it comes to security matters it is expected of him to serve everyone equally and fairly regardless of their political beliefs.

“Even MPs, whatever the party, all come to my office, because if you want to discuss a sub-location, you have to discuss with the minister of Interior. That part of the country is served by one minister for Interior. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have friends. I am not a piece of metal and public officers are not machines,” Matiang’i said.

He further assured Kenyans that there is no bias in the security sector pointing out that they are ready to be accountable for the actions they take.