Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha/FILE

Kenya

How to check your 2021 KCSE examination results

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The 826,807 candidates who sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) can know their results by sending a message to 20076 detailing  their index number followed by the initial KCSE.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha of those who sat for the examination, 421,318 were male while 405,489 were female, representing 50.96 percent and 49.04 percent of the total candidature respectively.

He stated that eighteen counties had more female than male candidates in the 2021 KCSE examination compared to 15 counties in 2020.

The 18 counties were: Taita Taveta, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, 29 Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Kisumu.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

1,138 Candidates scored A plain in 2021 KCSE exams – CS Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – A total of 1,138 candidates scored a Mean Grade of A plain in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary...

24 mins ago

EDUCATION

Jeriel Ndeda Obura from Mangu High School top student in 2021 KCSE exams

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Jeriel Ndeda Obura from Mangu High School is the top student in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education...

31 mins ago

EDUCATION

List: Top 15 students in 2021 KCPE

Magata Bruce Mackenzie topped the chat with 428 marks followed by Momanyi Arshely Kerubo with 427 marks.

March 28, 2022

Kenya

Magoha says no KCSE exam paper has leaked due to tough safeguards

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 20- Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has defended the integrity of the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Examination. Magoha...

March 20, 2022

Kenya

Magoha says KCPE examination results to be released next week

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Thursday indicated that the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination...

March 17, 2022

Kenya

25 KCSE candidates in Turkana found in possession of mobile phones , cash

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 16 – 25 candidates from a school located at Kakuma Refugee camp in Turkana were on Tuesday found in possession of...

March 16, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges vigilance to avert irregulates during national exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called on education and security officials across the country to exercise vigilance during...

February 18, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Bed-hoppers will not be accommodated in boarding schools: Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has denied the existence of a policy to lock out homosexuals from boarding school...

February 14, 2022