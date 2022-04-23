How to check your 2021 KCSE examination results

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The 826,807 candidates who sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) can know their results by sending a message to 20076 detailing their index number followed by the initial KCSE.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha of those who sat for the examination, 421,318 were male while 405,489 were female, representing 50.96 percent and 49.04 percent of the total candidature respectively.

He stated that eighteen counties had more female than male candidates in the 2021 KCSE examination compared to 15 counties in 2020.

The 18 counties were: Taita Taveta, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Meru, Elgeyo Marakwet, 29 Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Kisumu.