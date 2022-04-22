Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wanyonyi said he would respect the party's decision on who to get the ticket, but said he will not agree to deputize Igathe. /COURTESY

Kenya

How dejected Wanyonyi left KICC as Raila unveiled Nairobi Azimio team

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 –  Even as the Azimio coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga unveiled the Azimio line-up for the August elections, a dejected Wanyonyi was seen leaving the venue accompanied by his supporters, without uttering a word.

Earlier on, it had been reported that Wanyonyi was to deputize Igathe after a deal brokered by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Statehouse Thursday evening.

In a quick rejoinder during an address to journalists, Wanyonyi said he would respect the party’s decision on who to get the ticket, but said he will not agree to deputize Igathe.

He later joined the other team which was in Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) where the consultations were taking place even as earlier reports indicated that he declined to join the meeting.

Odinga however announced that Wanyonyi had agreed to shelve his ambitions, and will be seeking to be re-elected as the Westlands Member of Parliament.

“There were other contestants in this seat who have decided to step down. Tim Wanyonyi will now go back to defend his seat in Westlands Constituency,” he stated.

Odinga who was flanked by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced that Polycarp Igathe will fly the Governor’s flag in the elections and will be deputized by Philip Kaloki.

The meeting took hours with small groups assembling in different corners in consultations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odinga also revealed that the slot for the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker has been reserved for the Orange Democratic Movement.

ODM Secretary Edwin Sifuna will vie for Senate seat while Esther Passaris will defend her Woman Representative seat.

Businesswoman Agnes Kagure who left before the announcement said she will be vying as an independent candidate.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia also shelved his ambitions, and was appointed the President’s special envoy for Trade.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ngatia shelves Nairobi Governor’s bid, to be appointed Raila’s special Trade Envoy should he form next govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant  Richard Ngatia has shelved his candidature and is set to be appointed the President’s special envoy...

7 mins ago

Top stories

Raila mourns Kibaki as a diligent and honest leader who will be missed by Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Flagbearer Raila Odinga has mourned retired president Mwai Kibaki, who died on Friday...

44 mins ago

Kenya

Raila unveils Nairobi Line up with Igathe as Governor to be deputized by Kaloki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has unveiled the Azimio line-up during the August elections. During the unveiling...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta declares national mourning period until Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a period of national mourning following the deth of former head of state Mwai...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Wanyonyi dismisses offer to deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi has dismissed an offer to deputize Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe...

2 hours ago

World

Kenya To Host Inaugural Marathon On Nairobi Expressway

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Kenya’s top athletes and ordinary citizens will get a chance to run on the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway when the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY:  Raila, Kalonzo to unveil Azimio candidates for Nairobi County seats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are set to unveiling of candidates who will contest for top elective...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Agnes Kagure to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Business woman Agnes Kagure will now be vying for the Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate. Kagure’s move...

3 hours ago