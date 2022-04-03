Homa Bay sand transporters protest ‘harassment’ by police, revenue officials

RACHUONYO, Kenya, Apr 3 — Sand transporters in Kasipul Division are up in arms against alleged “harassment by police and county revenue officials.

The transporters held a protest over the issue on Friday accusing the officials of extortion and harassment claiming that the trend was threatening to run them out of business.

The transporters under Mogochendo Transporters Group led by their chairperson Moses Ouma raised concern over the existence of an extortion ring buttressed by the police and senior county government officials and hooligans connected to politicians.

However Kasipul Division Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) Michael Kishoyian lauded lorry drivers for their peaceful demonstration and assured them their grievances will be addressed urgently.

Ouma said the they have not failed to pay for cess as required by law but the manner in which its being collected is unfair and is killing their business which they depend on to feed their families and also the owners of the vehicles to repay the loans they took to buy the lorries for business.

He said the revenue officers have erected several barriers where they collect cess for every lorry with sand, which is a normal thing to do, but the problem is that the barriers have become an extortion ring for imposing heavy fines through threat by hooligans who also beat up the drivers.

Ouma who was speaking during the meeting said drivers get stopped arbitrarily without clear reason, the vehicle’s keys taken and they don’t care if the vehicle is detained the whole day and is released after paying a fine which is also arbitrary.

“There is no standard rate for cess and fines. Sometimes we are fined as high as sh. 30,000. They don’t give receipts and sometimes if they do the receipt is blank,” he said brandishing the receipts which they carried.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The ACC who chaired the meeting on behalf of the Rachuonyo Sub-County DCC David Kiprop said all their grievances will be addressed through an appropriate avenue.

“The solution to the grievances call for a multispectral approach since the issue of revenue collection lies with the county government,” he said and promised to call for another meeting so that they bring in all the other stakeholders.

However Rachuonyo south sub county police commander Lilies Wachira present in the meeting promised action immediately on any police officer involved in the harassment of the lorry drivers.