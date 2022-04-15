Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Hola Municipality covers a total of 30-kilometer radius of land starting at Kalkacha in the Hola – Garissa road junction to Wenje division to the south and border to Bura sub-county to the north/FILE

County News

Hola municipality to develop psychical, land development plan

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Hola Tana River County Secretary Joshua Jara said the land use plan will specify what can be done and what cannot be done. It will consist of a survey on land use and designation of public, residential and commercial.

Published

HOLA, Kenya, Apr 15 — Hola Municipality with support from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is developing its local physical and land development plan.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Hola Tana River County Secretary Joshua Jara said the land use plan will specify what can be done and what cannot be done. It will consist of a survey on land use and designation of public, residential and commercial.

The County Secretary said Tana River is sparsely populated and didn’t meet the threshold for a municipality but there is a law that all county headquarters be given municipality status. “Hola Municipality didn’t meet the threshold of 250,000 people,” he said.

Hola Municipality covers a total of 30-kilometer radius of land starting at Kalkacha in the Hola – Garissa road junction to Wenje division to the south and border to Bura sub-county to the north.

The County Secretary challenged the residents to come up with land plan ideas he termed the development of the municipality as an opportunity to create prosperity for future generations.

He said, “The overarching aim is to improve the people’s livelihoods through development. Currently, there are no access roads in most estates in Hola. The county government has established playgrounds in Mikunduni, Chewani and Lenda.”

Tana River Land and Agriculture CECM Mwanajuma Mabuke said the stakeholders’ deliberations will lead to the development of an integrated urban spatial development plan of Hola municipality which will feed into the county spatial plan.

She said the percentage of Land ownership with a title is five percent mostly ranches and there is a scramble for Tana land in the guise of setting up factories or farming by unscrupulous land grabbers masquerading as investors but they haven’t been able to convince the county administration how residents will benefit.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As part of urbanization efforts, Governor Dhadho Godhana administration came up with an eco-village programme that aims to move residents from flood-prone areas. It has drilled boreholes to encourage the residents to move into Handampia, Baomo and Mwina clusters.

Ibrahim Salah, Chairman of the Land Committee in the County Assembly assured the stakeholders that the assembly will hasten the approval process of the plan once it is completed.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Govt HoDs urged to offer counselling services to struggling officers

The remarks were made by county commissioner, Fred Ndunga during a county human resource advisory committee meeting in his boardroom. 

18 mins ago

County News

Police in Embu on high alert to tame political violence

County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale said the move was necessitated by emerging cases of political thuggery that was being perpetrated by hired goons and to a...

36 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to seek timeline extensions where weighty disputes arise from primaries

According to the party’s dispute resolution committee, aggrieved aspirants have 48 hour after the exercise to file complaints.

44 mins ago

County News

Ijara residents condemn power blackout as Iftar plans jeopardized

Residents complained most of their milk went sour due to lack of power. Only those using solar energy survived. 

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta urges peace in Easter message to the nation

President Kenyatta said he is hopeful of a united country, one where Kenyans work tirelessly to build a respected nation.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Muturi adjourns House after Babu Owino defies order to leave following altercation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi was forced to adjourn House proceedings on Thursday after he claimed that...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Norman Nyaga among 3 UDA aspirants summoned for destruction of voting materials in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure has released three names of Embu aspirants who have been summoned to appear before...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Heated debate in National Assembly over impartiality of Speaker Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza legislators have caused a heated debate in the house over the...

18 hours ago