High fuel, food prices main concern for Kenyans as Treasury releases new budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7 – Kenyans have expressed low expectations ahead of the reading of the 2022/23 budget even as they decried rising food prices which have taken a toll on the overall living standards for many.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani is expected to present the Sh3.3 trillion 2022/23 budget on Thursday.

Speaking to Capital FM Business, Patrick Ashika, a businessman in Nairobi urged the Government to critically look at the budget and come up with strategic interventions which will reduce the cost of goods.

“The economy is too low, No food, milk, and oil and also youth employment should be looked into by reducing prices,” Ashika said.

Margaret Wanjiru, another resident of Nairobi expressed anger over the cost of living which she said should be a top priority in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s final budget before he leaves office.

“The government should look into the deteriorating economy, there is no increase in the circulation of money. Customers are not buying and when I go to the shelves to buy food I find prices hiked and are in a position where I can buy what I want. We want to see a change in Kenya as we don’t have anywhere to go.” she said.

She further decried an increase in fuel prices which affects her day-to-day activities.

“Sometimes, I have to walk kilometers so that I can get to a place where I can afford to pay for transport,” she added.

“VAT on basic commodities is what is increasing the prices of items which makes the percentage they take on basic commodities. If they reduce food prices, everything will be okay, “Purity Maina, a shoe vendor said.

“ I don’t have an idea if there is budget allocation but if it’s there, I accept whatever that will come as the economy is already bad.” another Kenyan John Kiruthi added.