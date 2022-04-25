Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki died on April 22 aged 90
Here lies Kibaki the Statesman
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto displayed a rare show of unity Monday, when they appeared together...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday opened the public viewing of Mwai Kibaki’s body which is lying in state within...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body has arrived in Parliament for a three-day public viewing. The military truck carrying the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday will lie in State in Parliament from Monday to Wednesday....
KISII, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri says he remembers the late former President Mwai Kabaki for holding peaceful elections. While joining...
Here is Raila Odinga leaving the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi after viewing the body of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki who died on...
President Uhuru mourns his predecessor President Kibaki in emotional military parade as statehouse flags are lowered to half mast.
VIHIGA, Kenya, Apr 22 – Deputy President William Ruto has cancelled his campaign in Vihiga County so as to pay tribute to former President...