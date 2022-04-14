Heated debate in National Assembly over impartiality of Speaker Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza legislators have caused a heated debate in the house over the impartiality of the Speaker Justin Muturi given his recent dalliance with Deputy President William Ruto.

The bone of contention is the fairness of the National Assembly chairing the house in a sitting where the Wajir Women Rep Fatuma Gedi is expected to table evidence against Ruto on allegations of land grabbing.

Issuing a statement before the house, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo questioned the Speakers impartiality on the matter, given that he had recently joined Ruto’s camp.

“You have found it fit to take sides with Ruto. It therefore takes it difficult to conclude on this matter. You cannot be a judge in your own cause,” stated Amollo.

The Rarieda MP argued that given the close political ties between Speaker Muturi and DP Ruto recently there lies a huge conflict of interest on the matter.

“The issues are so serious that if Fatuma Gedi can substantiate, the question of the breach of the Constitution by the Deputy President William Ruto would be initiated in this house,”Amollo said.

Minority Whip Junet Mohamed also echoed the sentiments saying the change in political dynamics in the country will potentially have a ripple effect on the impartiality of the speaker.

Mohamed stated that the evidence has a huge potential of effect of impeaching the second in command.

“The evidence by Fatuma Fedi can lead to the impeachment of Deputy President. We have even heard rumors that you have been mentioned as a probable running mate for Ruto,” said Junet.

Speaker Muturi while responding to the statement insisted that he will not resign saying the procedure according to the standing order are clear on anyone questioning his impeachment.

“I don’t think there is anything before us that can Divide us. I have no interest with what is being tabled by Fatuma. If you feel I am not serving you well you can remove me according to the laid-out procedure,” said Muturi.

Gedi arrived in Parliament with a suitcase of documents containing evidence on the claims that Deputy President William Ruto is a land grabber.

Gedi was accompanied by National Assembly Lands Chair Rachael Nyamu to prove he allegations before house.

“This bag has evidence that am going to present of how William Ruto has grabbed land in this country and how Kenyans are not safe in his hands,” said Gedi.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi gave Gedi two days until Thursday, April 14, at 2.30pm to substantiate her claims.

“You are the one who has undertaken to provide evidence. Ordinarily, we do not listen to the people who say they will provide evidence after two days. But given the magnitude of what you have just said, I would allow you. And therefore, on Thursday at 2:30 pm, we expect Fatuma Gedi to provide evidence,” guided the Speaker.

On Tuesday, Gedi caused a debate in the August house after claiming that Ruto is a land grabber when she stood to make her submission pursuant to the standing orders while debating the delay in the issuance of allotment letters to residents of Msambweni Constituency.

Gedi claimed that DP Ruto has illegally obtained parcels of land in Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Taita Taveta and Nairobi counties.

“It is in the public domain including court orders where one William Ruto grabbed land and I have no apology to make. Give me two days and I will bring the details,” Gedi told the house.

A statement that irked DP Ruto allies in the house led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah who called on Gedi to substantiate her claims.

“Fatuma Gedi is supposed to substantiate and provide evidence that that particular candidate has grabbed land. It is only right that Gedi either substantiates or withdraws and apologizes especially for naming DP Ruto,” Ichung’wah said.

His Endebess counterpart Robert Pukose urged her to substantiate her claims as the issue cannot be taken lying down.

“Fatuma Gedi is on record claiming that William Ruto grabbed land can she provide that evidence In this house. We want her to provide evidence and substantiate,” Pukose added.