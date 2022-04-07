Connect with us

HAKI Africa expresses concern over rising insecurity after failed assassination plot

The lobby made the statement a day after a United Democratic Alliance MP aspirant Ali Mwatsau cheated death after his vehicle was sprayed with 22 bullets by unknown gunmen on Tuesday night.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — HAKI Africa, a Mombasa-based rights group, has expressed concern over increased cases of insecurity at the coastal town.

“HAKI Africa is saddened and appalled by yesterday’s incident where Mr. Ali Mwatsau was sprayed with bullets at the Tudor roundabout in Mombasa at around 10 pm while driving home from the mosque. According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Mwatsau’s car was riddled with bullets after two other vehicles blocked his car from both sides,” Alexander Mbela, HAKI Africa’s Rapid Response Officer, said.

Mbela noted the incident happened in the wake of another incident that happened on Saturday, April 2 2022, when a 35-year-old man was attacked by panga wielding youth in in the city’s Leisure estate and sustained deep cuts on his head.

A similar incident happened in Likoni where a group of youth went around attacking people with pangas.

“The security situation in Mombasa is therefore becoming untenable despite the Government’s claims that there is enough security for every citizen during this elections period. Recent occurrences have proved that this is not the case and we therefore, appeal to security agencies under the Ministry of Interior to beef up security in order to protect the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

He called on security agencies to take action serious against all criminal elements wreaking havoc in the county.

