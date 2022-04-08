Connect with us

Richard Ngatia is the President of the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI).

Kenya

Gubernatorial aspirant Ngatia to seek 7-year-tax waivers for SMEs startups if elected

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Richard Ngatia on Friday said that if elected he will engage the Kenya Revenue Authority to give a waiver for starting small business enterprises.

Ngatia also the President Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry during an interview with Capital FM News said that there is need to cushion  small businesses.

He said he would further recommend tax policy reforms that are certain, convenient and efficient and that enables taxpayers to pay taxes efficiently.

“We must have a conversation with the Kenya Revenue Authority to see how we can support  these small and  micro enterprises startups through waivers for at least 7 years before you start speaking to them about taxes,” Ngatia said.

Other reforms he is proposing include capacity building SMEs on financial literacy.

“Home-grown businesses should be encouraged to keep going and where possible, they too should be offered tax incentives that will keep them profitable while also giving them headroom for expansion,” he stated.

Ngatia, banking on his experience in the business world, believes he is best placed to lead the city into achieving its potential of being the leading economic hub in the region.

“In the next 3 years we will try and bring back the Glory of Nairobi. Nairobi needs to be a smart city”he stated.

