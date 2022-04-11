Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya/CFM -Moses Muoki

Kenya

Govt will not backtrack on tea reforms, Munya assures

Published

MERU, Kenya, Apr 11 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the government will continue pushing for key reforms in the national tea sector to ensure farmers reap maximum benefits from their produce.

Speaking during a farmers’ sensitisation exercise at Igembe Tea Factory in Igembe South, Meru County, Munya said the government was mainly focusing on farmer-centric reforms considering the fact that farmers were the primary stakeholders in the sector.

“Without the tea farmer, there would be no sector to talk about. We are therefore committed to ensure that the farmer remains our key target in whatever we do,” he said.

 The CS said some of the reforms being undertaken aimed at ensuring that farmers had a definite stake in the way their factories were run, through the power given to them to elect those in charge of their respective factories.

“In the past, farmers had been denied powers to have their say in the management of their factories. We have now restored this responsibility back to the farmers and we will ensure the right is fully guarded. At the moment they can do away with the leaders who they feel are not working as per their expectations,” he said.

Munya also said farmers will from this year start receiving their bonuses by July 10, so that they can be well informed on the type of leaders to elect based on their performance.

 He said they have also been able to push for reduction of Green Fedha loan interests from 24 to eight per cent, hence making the facility affordable to majority of tea farmers.

“I have also talked to the directors and asked them to look for money and the possibility of refinancing the loans owed by farmers to reduce their financial burdens,” added Munya.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kidero cleared to vie for the Homa Bay Governor’s seat as an independent candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has officially been cleared to run for the Homa Bay governor’s seat as an independent candidate...

3 days ago

County News

Four Kenya Power employees charged with vandalism

THIKA, Kenya, Apr 8 – Four Kenya Power employees were on Friday charged in a Thika court with vandalizing two transformers valued at Sh1.9...

3 days ago

Kenya

Kiambu Speaker Ndichu shelves Senatorial ambition in favor of Karungo Thang’wa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu who had expressed interest in the Kiambu Senatorial seat on a United Democratic Alliance...

3 days ago

Kenya

Gubernatorial aspirant Ngatia to seek 7-year-tax waivers for SMEs startups if elected

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – Nairobi Governor aspirant Richard Ngatia on Friday said that if elected he will engage the Kenya Revenue Authority to...

3 days ago

Kenya

CS Mucheru gazettes committee to guide election debates across local media stations

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – A technical working group has been gazetted that will govern election debates for the gubernatorial, senatorial and women representative...

3 days ago

Kenya

DP Ruto unveils “Hatupangwingwi” Video Remix after NCIC bans the phrase.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8-  Deputy President William Ruto has released a music video of the “Hatupangwingwi” Remix hours after the National Cohesion and Integration...

3 days ago

Kenya

Lobby says new Sim Card registration directive unlawful

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8 – The Kenya Human Rights Commission has warned that the move by government compelling Kenyans to register their Sim Cards...

3 days ago

Kenya

Kenyans rush to beat deadline for Sim Card registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 8 – Long lines were on Friday witnessed outside major communication service providers branches as Kenyans rushed to beat the April...

3 days ago