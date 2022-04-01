Govt to review curfew imposed on Garissa ahead of Ramadhan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1– Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said the curfew imposed in parts of Garissa County a week ago will be reviewed ahead of the Ramadhan period subject to the restoration of calm.

Matiangi made the pronouncement Friday during a consultative meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) in Nairobi.

On February 23, the government ordered a night curfew in parts of Garissa County following increased cases of insecurity that have led to loss of lives in recent weeks.

The dusk-to-dawn curfew starting Wednesday, March 23, was ordered by Matiangi.

“The 6pm to 6am curfew will be for a period of 30 days in Garissa Sub County in Garissa Central,” he said in a statement that named affected areas as Waberi East and West locations as well as Iftin.

Since the criminal activities are also blamed on land disputes, Matiangi has ordered the immediate suspension of land survey, adjudications, issuance of tittle deeds and transactions in the affected areas.

Further, he said, the ministry will embark on the recruitment and deployment of chiefs to Tawakal and Bulla Mzuri locations.

Matiangi said that additional security agencies have been mobilized and deployed to the area to boost security.

He added that he had called elected leaders for a meeting to deliberate on peace initiatives.

The Interior CS said that more than 20 suspects are in police custody over the insecurity incidents reported in the region.