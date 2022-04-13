Connect with us

The new motorbikes will add to the 5,000 already bought to facilitate mobility of chiefs and their assistants.. /COURTESY

Govt to procure 10,000 motorbikes to facilitate movement of chiefs during elections

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- The government will procure 10,000 motorbikes to facilitate movement of chiefs in the country as part of the election preparedness measures, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said.

The new motorbikes will add to the 5,000 already bought to facilitate mobility of chiefs and their assistants.

Matiang’i said Wednesday during the National Delegates Conference of Chiefs at Caritas, Nyeri County that 12,000 chiefs and the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) has been revamped in readiness for the August 9, general elections.

In regards to violence prone areas, the Interior CS called on Chiefs in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Samburu and other counties experiencing violence to prioritize peace talks and initiate resource-sharing talks especially in areas where conflicts are attributed to land, pasture and water.

On the matter of the upcoming polls, Matiang’i who was also accompanied by Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho urged chiefs across the country to be politically neutral but firm when dealing with politicians during the election season.

 The security chiefs called on the administrators to be on the forefront in conducting civic education of the members of the public including guiding citizens on the ideal leadership qualities for those seeking elective positions.

The security chiefs further assured the administrators that the state will protect them from intimidation and harassment especially by politicians and contestants subverting the law.

 “They are those who are threatening you that you will be dismissed or disciplined in other ways if you don’t do this or that. But as long as you are doing the right thing, rest assured that you’re going nowhere. We shall protect you from unwarranted intimidation,” Matiang’i said.

They encouraged chiefs to pursue further education saying the government had restructured the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) to make it possible for them to rise through the ranks on merit.

