Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi/FILE/Ministry of Interior

Kenya

Govt declares Tuesday May 3 public holiday to celebrate Idd-Ul-Fitr

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya April 26- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has declared Tuesday May 3 a public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, that will mark the end of Ramadhan.

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of fasting among Muslim faithfuls.

Matiang’i made the announcement in a special gazette notice issued on Tuesday.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Tuesday, the 3rd May 2022, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” read the notice.

The Interior CS also declared Friday, April 29 a public to accord all Kenyans the opportunity to participate in the State Funeral Service in honour of the life of the former President Mwai Kibaki who succumbed to his illness last Friday.

A funeral service in honour of the former president will be held on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium ahead of a state funeral in his Nyeri home.

is currently lying in State within Parliament buildings is set to be laid to rest at his Othaya home on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Sakaja picks ABSA boss Muchiri as running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has named ABSA boss James Muchiri to be his running mate in the Nairobi gubernatorial...

6 mins ago

Kenya

NARC fronts Ngilu’s name to Azimio as Raila’s running mate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Kitui Governor and Narc Party Leader Charity Ngilu has thrown her hat into the race to deputize the Azimio...

47 mins ago

August Elections

Stalemate on presenting running mates names to IEBC unlocked as deadline pushed to May 16

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has extended the deadline for the submission of presidential aspirants’ names together...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

IEBC meets Azimio, Chama Cha Kazi parties over running mates’ stalemate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Azimio Secretariat Executive Director Raphael Tuju, Chama Cha Kazi Party leader Moses Kuria and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya...

3 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

I will walk in Kibaki’s shoes and reclaim Nairobi’s lost glory – Igathe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe says he will walk in the footsteps of former President the late Mwai Kibaki...

3 hours ago

Kenya

PHOTOS: Matiangi launches Kibaki condolence book signing

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi on Tuesday launched the official signing of condolence book of former President Mwai Kibaki....

4 hours ago

business

IMF Reaches Agreement To Issue Sh28bn Loan To Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 26 – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff has reached an agreement to advance Sh28 billion loan to Kenya as part...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Account of Environment Ministry junior Employee with Sh22.4mn frozen to allow EACC probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The High Court has frozen the account of an Environment Ministry employee which had Sh22.4 million to enable the Ethics...

4 hours ago