Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi. /FILE.

Kenya

Govt considering special operation in Marsabit to curb conflicts- Matiangi

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19 – The government is contemplating initiating a special operation involving special units in Marsabit after the lapse of 30-day window requested by local leaders to allow room for peace talks.

Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiangi said Tuesday that the decision to deploy the specialized units to the violence-hit county is subject to approval by the National Security Council.

Matiangi who was speaking during a meeting with Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bishops and Senior Clergy at the All Africa Conference of Churches in Nairobi blamed the recurrent conflict in Marsabit on political and ethnic profiling and balkanization.

“They (leaders) themselves accepted the ultimatum they were given by the Chairperson of the national security council who is the President of this country. In other words, we are not going to give notice to do what we are going to do,” Matiang’i said.

He added that for a long time the politics has played a major role in fueling conflicts in the county.

“For Marsabit we are left with only one option, and we will exercise that option. No one should blame the government because we are going to do in Marsabit what we must do to secure that place and secure our people,” he said.

The Interior CS noted that the conflict in Marsabit has costed the country a lot including loss of lives, destruction of property and displacement of people.

He pointed out that a time had come for political leaders drawn from the county to make the right choices by finding ways of ending the conflict saying meetings with them have not borne fruits.

He added that a time had come for a more decisive action to address insecurity in the area for the sake of innocent civilians whom he said are suffering because of selfish politicians.

“We have done everything we could to bring sanity to that part of the country. There is nothing our President has not done,” Matiang’i stated.

His comments come at a time when a spate of attacks has been witnessed in the Eastern region county including incidences of gun-wielding attackers riding on motorcycles carrying out attacks within Marsabit town and its outskirts.

