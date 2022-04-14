Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Motorists have also been urged to avoid buying extra bulk in order to avert further crisis. /MOSES MUOKI

Kenya

Govt Assures That Ongoing Fuel Crisis Will End Within 72 Hours

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 14 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has assured that the ongoing fuel crisis will end within 72 hours even as she urged for calm among motorists across the country.

Juma, while issuing the press briefing, affirmed that the country has sufficient fuel stocks even as he blamed a group of oil marketing companies for hoarding fuel stocks and/or diverting them to regional countries further worsening the crisis.

She said that the Energy and Petroleum and Regulatory Authority has already issued show-cause letters to Oil Marketers selling fuel above prices stipulated in monthly reviews.

Motorists have also been urged to avoid buying extra bulk in order to avert further crisis.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

EPRA issues show cause letters to Oil Marketers selling fuel above stipulated prices – CS Juma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma now says show cause letters have been issued to Oil Marketers selling fuel above...

6 mins ago

August Elections

UDA postpones primaries in Bumula, Mt Elgon, Kakamega and Turkana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Elections Board (NEB) has postponed the party primaries in Bumula, Turkana Central, and...

50 mins ago

Kenya

Independent Candidates move to court to be allowed to form coalitions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Independent candidates have filed a petition in court seeking to form coalitions and the 1,000 Identity Card photocopies requirement...

2 hours ago

World

Confusion, delays mar start of UDA primaries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Confusion and delays marred the commencement of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries on Thursday which is being conducted...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Fuel crisis: Rubis CEO Jean Christian deported over economic sabotage

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 13 – The government has cracked the whip on oil marketers accused of economic sabotage by exporting fuel meant for the...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Sonko pays Sh100,000 fine for man jailed for shoplifting in supermarket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has paid a Sh100,00 fine for a man who was jailed for shoplifting in...

17 hours ago

August Elections

UDM faults Azimio-One Kenya coalition party of not being inclusive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – United Democratic Movement (UDM) party leader Ali Roba has faulted the stewards of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya...

18 hours ago

County News

George Mbeya dejected after Orengo given direct ticket in Siaya Governor’s race

SIAYA, Kenya, Apr 13 – An Orange democratic Movement party gubernatorial aspirant for Siaya on Wednesday received a rude shock when he turned up...

18 hours ago