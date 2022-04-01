Connect with us

Interior CS Fred Matiangi/FILE

Kenya

Govt activates inter-community peace efforts in violence-prone areas

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1– The government is prioritizing inter-community peace building initiatives to complement ongoing security operations in Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and other insecurity-prone areas, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has said.

The Interior CS said Friday during a meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) that the move is aimed at restoring peace in parts of the country that have been marred with violence despite heavy security presence in the affected areas.

Four weeks ago, at least four people were killed after bandits attacked Kasiela village in Muchongoi, Baringo County.

The victims were killed in two separate attacks in the area.

In February, the government announced beefing up security in Baringo County after school buses ferrying students from Tot High School was sprayed with bullets by bandits.

Confirming the incident, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso told Capital News that 8 students were left with minor injuries after the attack on a convoy of three buses but were out of danger.

A driver assigned to one of the buses later succumbed to injuries sustained from the attack.

The students were reported to have been returning from an academic trip.

Shioso however assured residents that adequate security personnel will be deployed to avert such incidents in the future.

In Marsabit County, two people, including a police officer, were killed and 12 others critically injured in Marsabit County in three separate attacks on March.

The recurrent attacks in parts of the country have forced the government to change the tact in combating violence.

In Laikipia County which has suffered a brunt of attacks, the government has been forced to adopt a multi-agency approach to address the situation.

A week ago, the Marsabit Pastors’ Fellowship (MPF) vowed to uphold peace and guard their pulpits within their respective churches, against hate speech as the country prepares of the August 9 general elections.

While condemning the recent spate of killings in the Eastern region county, the MPF which comprises of over 25 Churches of different denominations and a member of the Marsabit Interfaith Council (MIC) urged the youth and other groups including the Boda Boda riders not to be misused during the electioneering period.

The church leaders called on the government to arrest and prosecute all those behind the recent killings, the move they said is the only way of stopping the escalation of anger amongst affected communities.

