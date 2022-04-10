Governor Oparanya intensifies Azimio campaign in Kakamega

KAKAMEGA, Kenya Apr 10 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has intensified his campaigns for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga as he urged voters to ignore propaganda by his detractors that he was unfit to rule this country because of his age.

Oparanya said Odinga was in the prime age for a president and those using his age to disqualify him will not succeed because majority of Kenyans have decided to vote for him.

“Baba’ at 77 years is fit to occupy State House. He is mature and full of experience that can make him turn around fortunes of most suffering Kenyans,” said the ODM Deputy Party Leader.

Oparanya was addressing mourners during the funeral service of Mzee Alloys Chisaka Tulesi at Mwitoti in Mumias Sub County, Saturday.

“I don’t understand why some politicians have focused too much on Odinga’s age as a factor to deny him votes. ‘Baba’ is strong enough to deliver on his agenda when he forms the next government. Ignore such noise and support him,” Oparanya told mourners.

Leaders who accompanied Oparanya among them Women Representative Elsie Muhanda, Butere MP Tindi Mwale and ODM gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Baraza said they have started grassroots campaigns to win votes for Odinga in villages.

“We have a strategy to ensure that ODM garners more elective seats and ‘Baba’ gets majority votes from the County and beyond,” said Muhanda.

Baraza said the country is enjoying fruits of devolution because of Odinga and he should be voted in as a president to defend and ensure growth of the devolved system.

He assured Kakamega residents that if elected as the second governor, top on his agenda would be to complete projects that have been started by Oparanya.

“Oparanya has laid a solid development foundation that I will ride on to take the county to greater heights of development,” he added.