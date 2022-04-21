Governor Mutua concerned about his ‘exclusion’ in Azimio structures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Maendeleo Chap Chap Party Leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has poked holes into the recently unveiled Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political party structures.

The second-term Governor whose party is affiliated to the coalition said he is “quite concerned” following his party’s exclusion from the governing body of the coalition.

“To Kenyans who have been asking me why some of the parties in the coalition have multiple positions in the 2 gazetted structures while others don’t have a single rep, and whether this is a sign of things to come when we win elections. I am also quite concerned,” he tweeted on Thursday.

In the coalition structure that was gazetted by the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu on April 14, 2022, Mutua’s name is conspicuously missing on the list and no representative from his party sits in either the Coalition Council or the National Executive Council.

Trouble and discord seems to be courting the coalition whose presidential flag bearer is Raila Odinga 109 days to the polls with Mutua’s latest concerns being testament enough that all is not well in the outfit.

Mutua had in April 7, 2022 threatened to lead a mass walk out with other fringe parties from the Azimio coalition claiming they had been sidelined.

He claimed that he was ready to join forces with the Kenya Kwanza group led by William Ruto in what at a time exposed the coalition underbelly.

It took the intervention of former Prime Minister Odinga who quelled the disquiet and assured the affiliate parties that inclusivity would be the order of business going forward.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mutua has since expressed interest to be Odinga’s running mate in the August polls.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the Chairman of the Coalition on Thursday chaired the first council meeting of the group which was attended by Odinga and all 12 Council members.

With the growing disquiet in the Coalition that has been largely attributed on who will deputize Odinga, the Council resolved to form an advisory committee that will unveil the preferred running mate.