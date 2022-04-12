Connect with us

The Machakos Governor faulted Musyoka for objecting to the expansion of Azimio. /FILE

Kenya

Governor Mutua accuses Kalonzo of selfishness and blackmail in Azimio registration

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua is now accusing Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of being selfish, for advocating for the exclusion of other Azimio constituent parties.

The Machakos Governor faulted Musyoka for objecting to the expansion of Azimio by pushing for a three legged stool of three parties namely ODM, Jubilee and Wiper, while disregarding other outfits.

“I am therefore surprised that OKA are talking about inclusivity on one hand but advocating for exclusion of over 20 political parties signed up to form AZIMIO,” he stated.

Mutua further accused Kalonzo of using blackmail, and urged the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga not to bow to blackmail and extortion

“This political selfishness is the problem that we have faced in this country, of leaders and opportunists who whine and blackmail all the time and who pit their selfish interests and not those of wananchi first,” he added.

Governor Mutua’s sentiments come after the OKA wing comprising Wiper, KANU and UDP wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties objecting the registration of the coalition political party agreement (Azimio-OKA) over unresolved issues including the addition of the number of caucuses to 4, from the earlier agreed 3.

The other issue OKA is against is the increment of the members of the coalition council under the coalition political party from the initial 7 to 11 and the third issue is the mode of selecting the presidential candidate’s running mate.

The new changes made in the agreement came after Odinga met with the Mwanzo Mpya caucus which brings together Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap, Kibwana’s Muungano, Ngilu’s NARC among other parties, who were aggrieved for what they termed as exclusion in the Azimio Coalition decision making table. 

According to the OKA team however the new agreement signed was done without the consent of all the parties and signatories.

