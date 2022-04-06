Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Interior CS Fred Matiangi/FILE

Kenya

Government to review curfew imposed in parts of Lamu, Matiangi says

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 6- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang says the government will review the curfew imposed on parts of Lamu in January.

The National Security Council declared four divisions within Lamu West and Lamu Central sub-counties as ‘disturbed areas’ and ordered the deployment of special security units to the area following attacks that claimed at least seven lives and the evictions of many families.

Matiangi made the statement during a tour of duty in Mombasa on Wednesday when Security chiefs are scheduled to meet to discuss the security situation in Lamu County.

 “We will review the actions we took in Lamu to see if we can lift the curfew if life (in the County) has become normal,” the CS said.

Speaking at the Kenya Coast Guard Services headquarters in Liwatoni, the Interior CS said the Government had ramped up security along the Kenyan coastline and in other water bodies in the country as part of the preparations for the general elections.

More equipment has also been procured and additional personnel seconded to the Coast Guard to prevent terrorist-linked attacks and other seaborne crimes including drugs and arms trafficking.

He said the levels of security preparedness had been raised in response to the challenges posed by the election season and urged citizens to be on the lookout for potential criminals hiding in political campaigns to perpetuate illegal acts.

 “The challenges of terrorism are with us and from time to time, we have to be conscious of what we do and who is near us especially in this season of politics,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He however repeated his assurances to MPs on Tuesday that security officers have been mobilized and strategically deployed across the country to secure the entire electoral season.

The CS urged coast leaders to exercise caution in their political pronouncements to ensure the region that has experienced incidences of ethnic-based tensions in past elections remains peaceful.

Lamu, Kenya’s coastal town has suffered a brunt of attacks from Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab which has resulted to loss of lives and disrupted economic activities and education in some areas.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Boda boda operators in Mvita register a sacco to self-regulate

The formation of the Sacco follows a requirement for the riders to belong to Saccos before they qualify for registration in the on-going exercise...

3 days ago

County News

Govt restricts airspace above Laikipia Nature Conservancy

Matiangi said on Friday that the airspace will be closed over the duration of the security operation pointing out that the decision followed a...

4 days ago

Kenya

Govt activates inter-community peace efforts in violence-prone areas

The Interior CS said Friday during a meeting with the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) that the move is aimed at restoring peace in...

5 days ago

Kenya

Matiang’i assures security during political party nominations

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured security for Party primaries across the country saying strategic deployments to secure the...

5 days ago

County News

Govt to review curfew imposed on Garissa ahead of Ramadhan

On February 23, the government ordered a night curfew in parts of Garissa County following increased cases of insecurity that have led to loss...

5 days ago

Kenya

Matiang’i meets Chinese trade association officials over security of key projects in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 15- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Tuesday hosted a delegation of the China-Kenya Trade Association to a meeting focusing on...

March 15, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Matiangi warns NGOs against following ‘road to hell’ ahead of polls in August

Matiangi urged the NGO sector to guard their institutions against being “misused to engage in destructive acts that will hurt the unity, stability and...

March 15, 2022

County News

KCPE concluded with no cheating case at the coast: Elungata

At least 101,857 candidates sat for the three-day examination done under tough guidelines that were placed to curb cheating.

March 10, 2022