Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Global Education Ministers to converge in Nairobi for Commonwealth Conference

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Fifty-four Education Ministers are among top policymakers expected to gather in Nairobi on Wednesday and Thursday next week for the 21st Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (CCEM).

A statement from the Ministry of Education said the high-level conference hosted by the Government will take place under the theme, ‘Rethinking Education for Innovation, Growth and Sustainability post-Covid-19’.

“Over the last two years, we have seen COVID-19 rob people around the world of their loved ones, livelihoods and so many of the usual certainties and comforts of everyday life. Its impact on young people has been especially distressing with millions of students seeing their education disrupted – schools and universities were closed, and students were forced to learn from home as a result of lockdown measures, which have also further exacerbated existing inequalities, especially among girls and marginalized communities,” The Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland stated.

Its main objective is to discuss key education priorities within the 54-member Commonwealth geared towards the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The conference will bring together ministers, senior government officials, educators, development partners, civil society, and policymakers to share knowledge and good practices in education as the world recovers from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants will also identify areas of action and explore innovative approaches that can be adapted by member countries to develop sustainable and resilient education systems.

She pointed out that the pandemic has already taken so much from and people must act now to prevent it from taking away the human right to education.

She further added that the theme of the 21st CCEM was timely and reminded everyone that now more than ever, it is important that Commonwealth family comes together to re-evaluate the status quo and work towards building a more prosperous and thriving Commonwealth for our young people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“To this end, the Secretariat will continue working with member countries, stakeholders, and partners, as part of its commitment to advancing Sustainable Development Goal 4 and strengthening education systems and policies across the Commonwealth. I commend the people and government of Kenya for their commitment to delivering a successful CCEM in Nairobi,” she said.

Incoming Chair of the Education Ministerial Action Group (EMAG) and Cabinet Secretary for Education, Professor George Magoha stated that it was high time to revive the education sector which was brought to a near standstill by the pandemic.

“Low-income countries were especially hit hard. With the future of our children and young people on the line, we need to work together to build back better and refocus on investing in inclusive and equitable quality education. We must build resilient education systems that can address emerging issues and withstand future crises as part of measures to minimize and protect learning from disruption,” Magoha said.

For the first time, proceedings of this year’s conference will adopt a hybrid format with Ministers of Education invited to take part in the physical meeting in Nairobi, while those unable to travel to Kenya will participate virtually via an online platform.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Raila in Washington DC at start of one-week tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has arrived in the United States for a one-week tour ahead of...

27 mins ago

County News

Ngirici says she will audit all county expenditure if elected Kirinyaga Governor

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kirinyaga County woman representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has said she will audit all county expenditures if elected as next...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Sabina Chege announces exit from elective politics, to focus on Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has announced that she won’t be defending her seat in the August polls. Chege...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Govt declares Friday a public holiday for Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The govt has declared Friday April 29 a public holiday to accord former President Mwai Kibaki a State Funeral....

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to hold state funeral for ex-president Kibaki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kenya will hold a state funeral next week for former president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation...

18 hours ago

Kenya

UDA dismisses 105 complaints from nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party now says that out of 166 complaints that it received following the just concluded...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Teachers to undergo CBC training ahead of Junior Secondary School enrollment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Teachers Service Commission says 60,000 teachers will undergo Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) training ahead of Junior Secondary School...

19 hours ago

County News

Two people killed by Lightning in Machakos following heavy rains

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 23 – Two people have been killed by a bolt of lightning following a heavy downpour at Kanyonga village in Masinga,...

19 hours ago