George Mbeya dejected after Orengo given direct ticket in Siaya Governor’s race

SIAYA, Kenya, Apr 13 – An Orange democratic Movement party gubernatorial aspirant for Siaya on Wednesday received a rude shock when he turned up for nominations only to learn that the post was not among those configured for contest in the voting machines.
George Mugoye Mbeya, who was to contest the nominations with Siaya senator James Orengo left Gombe Komolo primary school in North Alego ward a dejected man, accusing the party of taking him and his supporters for a ride.
The aspirant said the no party official, or the national elections board had communicated to him that the position, for which he applied and paid nomination fees will not be contested.
Mugoye Mbeya gave the party three days to explain to him why it decided to cancel gubernatorial elections in Siaya, failure to which he will chart the way forward.
Elsewhere in Siaya, voting kicked off peacefully today in Siaya county, with a number of contestants exuding confidence that the will of the members will prevail.
Alego / Usonga member of parliament, Samwel Atandi, who exuded confidence that he will emerge the winner urged the ODM members to conduct themselves peacefully.
His main challenger, Dr. Kut Ochogo also called for peaceful polls but lamented that the exercise began late in some polling centres such as Nyang’anga primary school.
The same concern over late commencement was raised by Siaya township ward MCA aspirant, Mrs. Rose Rabinya who further complained of importation of voters from outside the ward.
