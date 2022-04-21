Connect with us

Odhiambo's nomination was on Wednesday upheld by the party's tribunal sitting in Kisumu. /COURTESY

Kenya

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo says he will boycott repeat nomination

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 21 – Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo has announced he will not take part in repeat party primaries slated for Friday.

Odhiambo has however accused the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) chaired by Catherine Mumma of engaging in a witch-hunt.

“I want to call upon my supporters not to take part in that exercise,” he said.

Odhiambo’s nomination was on Wednesday upheld by the party’s tribunal sitting in Kisumu.

Fredrick Orego, the chairman of the tribunal on Wednesday said the complainant Dr Jalango Midiwo failed to prove his case.

While addressing a press conference in Kisumu, MP Odhiambo confirmed that he received a text from Mumma announcing the repeat polls.

“My competitor had the same information yesterday, however, am receiving it today by noon,” he said.

He stated that it is an indication that the party has predetermined the poll results in the exercise should it goes on tomorrow.

“If in any case the party wanted Midiwo, then they should go ahead and issue him with a certificate, way before we went for nominations,” he said.

He accused the board of overstepping the mandate of the tribunal.

Odhiambo stated that the mandate of NEB ended on the day election results were announced and he was declared the winner.

He maintained that he will be in the ballot on an ODM party ticket in August for the general elections.

Odhiambo told Mumma to stop tormenting him and let democracy prevail in the party, whose party leader Raila Odinga has fought over the years to free the democratic space in the country.

It is rumored that three other wards in Gem Constituency will also be subjected to poll repeats.

