Gadgets used in nominations not configured to favor any aspirant – ODM  

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Elections Board (NEB) has assured Kisumu County aspirants in various seats that the gadgets being used have not been configured to favor preferred candidates in the nominations exercise that kicked off on Tuesday.

Board Member Nchoe Syntei who met all the aspirants for the positions up for nominations said the digital platform will give free and fair results.

Syntei stated that the party has resorted to the use of universal suffrage to get a winner in all the slots that will conduct the nominations.

She indicted that the Board has no preferred candidates and told the aspirants that it is voters who will determine the candidate to represent them.

Speaking to the press at the Grace Onyango Centre after meeting the aspirants, Syntei pointed out that the party is ready for the process.

She called upon the aspirants to warn their voters against causing violence during the exercise lest they face disqualification from the race.